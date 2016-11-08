FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Italy's Target2 balance rises to new record high in October
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 10 months ago

Italy's Target2 balance rises to new record high in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy's liabilities towards other euro zone central banks hit a new record high of 355.5 billion euros ($393 billion) in October, rising further above levels seen four years ago at the height of the euro zone's debt crisis.

Positions within the so-called Target2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, are monitored because they can signal financial stress. Italy's Target2 position rose from 353.9 billion euros in September, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

During the sovereign debt crisis, the increase in Italy's Target2 balance mirrored outflows of foreign funding to Italian banks.

The Bank of Italy has put down the surge witnessed in recent months to portfolio adjustments linked to the European Central Bank's asset-buying programme. ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.