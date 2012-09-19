Room for Franco-German deal on banking union- Moscovici

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - France and Germany have room for an agreement over the timing and the scale of joint supervision of European banks, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday.

“There is room for an accord. We are in discussions on the timing of things and on the scale of the approach but it is reductivist to characterise this as some kind of clash,” Moscovici told a news conference. “This is the preparation of an important text which requires Franco-German discussion.”

While Germany is pushing for only a small number of systemically-important banks to be subject to supervision by the European Central Bank (ECB), France supports a European Commission proposal for it to cover all banks in the region.

Paris also says the system should be ready by the end of this year, something Berlin says would be too soon.

“Things are advancing to reach a compromise between France and Germany,” Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said, adding he hoped that an agreement could be ironed out by a European leaders summit on Oct. 16-17.