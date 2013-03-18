EU Parliament should have say in bank supervisor head - ECB

BERLIN, March 18 (Reuters) - The European Parliament should have a decisive say in choosing the chairperson for the upcoming European banking supervisor, European Central Bank board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.

“I ... think that the European Parliament should have a decisive say in the choice of the chairman or chairwoman of the European Banking supervisor, just like it is done today with the appointment of the chairperson of the EBA,” he said in a speech.

A move by European leaders to centralise bank oversight under the ECB is the cornerstone of a planned banking union designed to strengthen the bloc’s lenders against future financial crises.

But there is concern about a potential conflict of interest between the ECB’s role as both supervisor and guardian of monetary policy.