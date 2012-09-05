FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German FinMin-euro zone situation only dramatic for mkts
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 5, 2012 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

German FinMin-euro zone situation only dramatic for mkts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - The situation in the euro zone is not as bad as perceived by financial markets, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.

“The situation in the euro zone is not so dramatic, only the mindset of markets,” Schaeuble said, adding that euro zone countries - apart from Greece - were making more progress in tackling fiscal deficits than other industrialised countries.

Schaeuble added that when the European Central Bank assumes duties in regulating European banks, it needs to separate those activities strictly from setting interest rates. He also told a banking conference in Frankfurt that the ECB alone should not be responsible for supervising all banks.

Asked about ECB policy, he said politicians should respect the ECB’s independence, and added that he did not see a great conflict between Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and ECB President Mario Draghi.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Sakari Suoninen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.