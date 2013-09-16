FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU, not Germany, must make bank resolution proposals-fin ministry
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

EU, not Germany, must make bank resolution proposals-fin ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Completing a planned banking union for the euro zone is an EU process and it is not for Germany to come up with compromise proposals, a German finance ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Spokesman Martin Kotthaus was commenting on a report that Germany is working on a plan that would allow completion of the banking union without changing existing EU law.. Berlin has said in the past that moving the power to deal with ailing banks to the European level would require treaty change.

Kotthaus also told a government briefing Germany was not the only EU member state to have problems with current proposals from the European Commission, which envisage the EU’s executive arm itself assuming the main role for winding up ailing banks.

“I don’t think it was just the Germans that raised big questions, but very many other member states too,” he said.

Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski, writing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.