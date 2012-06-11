FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of France sees Europe coping with demographic shifts
June 11, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

Bank of France sees Europe coping with demographic shifts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, June 11 (Reuters) - Europe should be able to handle demographic changes resulting from an aging population as long as it undertakes the necessary reforms, Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said on Monday.

“Pension and labor market reforms implemented in Europe are certainly a step in the right direction and should be further pursued,” he told a financial conference in Montreal. “Provided that the necessary reforms are implemented and that some changes in working habits are made, we expect that the euro area will be able to cope reasonably well with the expected fall in the population and working age population over the long run.”

He said that France’s population was expected to continue to grow fast for some decades to come because of a relatively high fertility rate and a dynamic migration policy, while Germany was on a decreasing trend.

