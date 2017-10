BRATISLAVA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - A resolution fund for euro zone banks could be launched by 2014, European Central Bank policymaker Jozef Makuch said on Friday.

“Joint resolution funds is a slightly bigger problem but it is relatively easy to solve. It is manageable to launch it in 2014, but I wouldn’t dare to say whether this will happen in real,” Makuch told a conference in Bratislava. (Reporting by Martin Santa, writing by Paul Carrel)