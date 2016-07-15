FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ECB's Angeloni says Italy's bad debts are manageable - paper
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

ECB's Angeloni says Italy's bad debts are manageable - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - Italy's high level of bad debts can be managed, European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni told an Italian newspaper, adding that the problem was not specific to Italy.

"Some banks are burdened by a high level of non-performing loans. The NPL problem can be managed, but shouldn't be underestimated," Angeloni told Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview published on Friday.

Angeloni added that the Atlante bailout fund, set up recently to help stabilise Italy's banking system, was not sufficient to address all cases where money would be required to buy up bad loans or to strengthen banks' capital.

He said Atlante needed to build its resources, especially from private investors outside Italian banking.

"I also believe that the presence of international investors would be a good sign," he added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Mark Bendeich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.