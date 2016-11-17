FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
EU bail-in inappropriate to deal with systemic banking crisis - Juncker's aide
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
November 17, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 9 months ago

EU bail-in inappropriate to deal with systemic banking crisis - Juncker's aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - European Union bail-in rules to reduce taxpayers costs in bank rescues may not be appropriate to face a systemic banking crisis, a senior Commission official said on Thursday, signalling a possible departure from a German-led model that has caused concerns in southern European countries.

Jose Leandro, who is one of the top advisers to Commission's president Jean-Claude Juncker on the reform of the euro zone, said that the bail-in is designed to address problems bank by bank but may not be adequate to deal with more systemic crisis and may need to be reconsidered "as soon as possible".

"We are putting in place mechanisms that are not probably the most appropriate to deal with a systemic situation like the one we are seeing in some member states," Leandro told a conference in the European Parliament, stressing that this was his personal view. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)

