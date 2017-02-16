FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sudden rate increase would hurt bank profits: Bundesbank
February 16, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 6 months ago

Sudden rate increase would hurt bank profits: Bundesbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A sudden increase in interest rates would hurt bank profits, even if it would be beneficial in the long run, a director at Germany's central bank said on Thursday.

Carl-Ludwig Thiele's comments to an audience of German bankers showed the Bundesbank was resisting calls from within its own country for a tightening of the European Central Bank's monetary policy in the face of rising inflation.

"If the interest rate should rise abruptly after a long low-interest period, a sharp drop in earnings before taxes must be expected in the short term," Thiele said. "In the medium term, interest expenses could also rise faster than interest income."

He added: "In the long term, however, we believe that an increase in interest rates would lead to a recovery and stabilization of the banking sector." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

