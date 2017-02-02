FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Germany will not accept tougher rules for its small banks: Bundesbank
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 2, 2017 / 9:20 AM / 7 months ago

Germany will not accept tougher rules for its small banks: Bundesbank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - New global banking rules should not raise capital requirements for lenders and need to ease the regulatory burden on smaller banks, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret said on Thursday, arguing that Germany would rather have no deal than a bad one.

Dombret said that a 'one-size-fits-all' approach in regulating banks from large international investment giants to small savings cooperatives is inappropriate, so the operational and compliance burden need to be cut for smaller firms, even if capital and liquidity requirements are non negotiable.

"The motto must be: we'd rather have no agreement in Basel than a bad one," Dombret told a conference in Berlin, adding that a one-size-fits all approach would harm the structure of Germany's banking system.

"The Bundesbank is particularly keen not to raise capital requirements further in the Basel III finalization process," he added.

An international agreement on new and tougher banking rules, known as Basel III, has been repeatedly delayed, thwarting efforts by the Basel Committee of global financial regulators, which oversees U.S., European and Japanese banks, to reform rules on capital requirements and loss-absorbing buffers.

Europe and Japan oppose the reform prepared by the Basel Committee as they feel the review goes too far and increases disproportionately the capital banks must hold against risk. (Reporting by Andreas Framke; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.