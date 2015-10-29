FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bundesbank calls for cap on bank holdings of a country's bonds
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Bundesbank calls for cap on bank holdings of a country's bonds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Banks’ holdings of a single country’s sovereign bonds should be capped, as they are for private debt, and should be backed by capital in proportion to their riskiness, a Bundesbank executive board member said on Thursday.

Current rules limit a bank’s exposure to a single debtor to 25 percent of the lender’s total regulatory capital, but this cap does not apply to sovereign bonds.

“The Bundesbank is arguing for government bonds to be backed with a risk-appropriate amount of capital and for large exposure limits, just like those for claims on private debtors,” Andreas Dombret said in remarks prepared for a speech to be delivered in London.

Dombret’s call for a cap on large sovereign holdings echoed comments by European Central Bank supervisory chief Daniele Nouy and laid bare a split the issue within the euro zone’s system of central banks.

ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said earlier on Thursday such a cap would have a disruptive effect on the economy, forcing banks to raise trillions of euros worth of capital or sell part of their sovereign bond holdings. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.