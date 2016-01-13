FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some euro banks fall short of ECB mark on liquidity - Lautenschlaeger
January 13, 2016 / 11:22 AM / 2 years ago

Some euro banks fall short of ECB mark on liquidity - Lautenschlaeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Some large euro zone banks are falling short of the European Central Bank’s expectations when it comes to managing their liquidity, one of the ECB’s top supervisors said on Wednesday, promising closer scrutiny of the issue.

“Some banks are failing to meet our expectations in terms of the management of liquidity risk,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who represents the ECB’s supervisory arm on the bank’s Executive Board, said.

“We will therefore be paying particular attention to banks’ internal liquidity management,” she added

Lautenschlaeger was illustrating the ECB’s priorities for the year as the supervisor of the euro zone’s 129 top banks. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

