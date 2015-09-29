Almost all large euro zone banks have capital above requirements - ECB Coene

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Almost all banks under the European Central Bank’s direct supervision have capital levels above the ECB’s requirements, a senior ECB bank supervisor said on Tuesday.

The ECB took over supervision of the euro zone’s 123 largest banks last year and is in the process of setting individual capital requirements for those lenders as part of its Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP).

“Almost all banks will have a surplus of capital over the SREP requirements (excluding systemic buffers),” Luc Coene, the ECB’s representative to the supervisory board of the Single Supervisory Mechanism, said in slides prepared for an event in Dublin. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)