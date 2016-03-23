FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB to apply Commission's new proposal on bank capital "guidance"
March 23, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

ECB to apply Commission's new proposal on bank capital "guidance"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 23 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will apply new European Commission guidelines on bank capital, which raise the bar for stopping lenders from paying bonuses, dividends and discretionary coupons, the ECB’s chief supervisor said on Wednesday.

“We think that it may be useful and we will consider how to implement it. This is a work in progress,” Daniel Nouy, chair of the ECB’s supervisory arm.

“I think clarity regarding the maximum distribution amount ... should be in legislation.”

A Commission document to member states seen by Reuters earlier this month said a bank could only be stopped from making such distributions when it was in breach of its regulatory capital requirements.

Supervisors could give further “guidance” to a bank about its capital although failure to follow this advice would not result in a ban on distributing profits to investors or staff, the document said.

The Commission paper also said that holders of convertible bonds “may deserve particular protection”. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by John O‘Donnell)

