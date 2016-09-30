FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2016 / 8:01 AM / a year ago

RPT-Italy econ min says Deutsche Bank's problems must be solved quickly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italy's economy minister urged a quick answer to the problems of Germany's biggest lender Deutsche Bank in a newspaper interview on Friday, adding it was in everyone's interest "to look for solutions that must then be carefully handled."

"Just like the problem of bad bank loans must be solved within a reasonable time frame, so it should be for Deutsche Bank's problems," Pier Carlo Padoan told Italian daily La Stampa.

Reporting by Valentina Za

