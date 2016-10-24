FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Nouy says ECB treated Deutsche Bank like all other banks
October 24, 2016 / 8:31 AM / 10 months ago

Nouy says ECB treated Deutsche Bank like all other banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - German lender Deutsche Bank has been treated like all other banks in industry stress tests over the summer, Danièle Nouy, chair of the European Central Bank's Supervisory Board, said on Monday.

"We did not treat Deutsche Bank differently," Nouy told a conference at Milan's Bocconi University adding all documents were public.

"We have fully applied existing rules," she said.

The Financial Times reported earlier this month Deutsche Bank had received special treatment in the latest round of banking stress tests.

"My men are paranoid about rules and so am I. You can be strict only if you are fair." (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Giulio Piovaccari; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

