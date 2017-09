FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Fewer than 10 of the 122 banks directly supervised by the European Central Bank have less capital than required, the ECB’s top banking watchdog, Daniele Nouy, said on Tuesday.

And she said most of those banks would have enough capital after retaining their earnings, that is not paying out dividends. (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi; Writing by Francesco Canepa)