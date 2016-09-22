EBA head says banks should use state aid if needed

MILAN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - State aid should be considered as a way to solve the problem of banks' bad loans, the head of the European Banking Authority (EBA) Andrea Enria said on Thursday when asked about Italian bank Monte dei Paschi.

Asked if a public intervention could be reasonable for the Tuscan lender as it seeks to avoid being wound down, Enria told Italian daily La Stampa: "The problem of banks' bad loans should be solved quickly ... if state aid could be part of the solution, let's use it." (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Goodman)