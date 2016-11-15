FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB getting more queries, meeting requests from UK banks: ECB
November 15, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 9 months ago

ECB getting more queries, meeting requests from UK banks: ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is getting an increasing number of queries from banks considering relocating some operations from Britain to the euro zone, ECB bank supervisor Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Tuesday.

"We have a working group, a task force which looks into all the different scenarios, thinking about what it means with regard to passporting or non-passporting, authorization, model approval and by the way  what kind or preparation can be made with our colleagues at the (Prudential Regulation Authority) in England," Lautenschlaeger, an ECB board member said.

"For sure we are preparing. We have already many banks asking for interviews and meetings so that they can identify where are our pressure points and where our methods differ from PRA methods," Lautenschlaeger told a conference in Frankfurt (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

