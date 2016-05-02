FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks should hold more capital on bigger sovereign exposure: ECB Lautenschlaeger
May 2, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Banks should hold more capital on bigger sovereign exposure: ECB Lautenschlaeger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - Banks should be forced to set aside more capital against the government bonds they own with the charge increasing in proportion to the bank’s exposure to the sovereign, a top European Central Bank official said on Monday.

Sovereign bonds are currently considered ‘risk-free’, meaning banks do not have to hold any capital against them and there is no limit to how many bonds issued by a single state each bank can own.

“The more government bonds held by a bank, the more capital the bank would have to hold against each of these bonds,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger, the ECB Executive Board member responsible for banking supervision said in a speech in Zurich.

“This would be an important step towards breaking the vicious circle between banks and sovereigns; and it would be a further step towards reinforcing the foundations of monetary union.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

