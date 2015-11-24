FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diverging national laws on bank supervision are "risky" - ECB's Nouy
November 24, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Diverging national laws on bank supervision are "risky" - ECB's Nouy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Diverging national laws and rules on banking within the euro zone are “risky” as they can be exploited by firms and undermine the principle of homogenous supervision across the currency club, the European Central Bank’s top watchdog said on Tuesday.

“These are risky developments, because they create the very same fragmentation, national biases and opportunities for supervisory arbitrage that the SSM (Single Supervisory Mechanism) is supposed to do away with,” Danièle Nouy, head of the SSM.

To read Nouy's speech, please click here (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

