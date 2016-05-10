FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB to review four banks it may start to supervise
May 10, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

ECB to review four banks it may start to supervise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is carrying out a deep-dive analysis of four banks that it may start to supervise directly, it said on Tuesday.

The lenders are Italy’s Banca Mediolanum, the Irish unit of U.S. lender Citigroup, Slovenia’s Abanka and Latvia’s Rietumu Banka.

The “comprehensive assessment” includes a review of the quality of the assets on the banks’ balance sheet and a “stress test” checking their resilience to shocks, the ECB said.

Results are expected in November.

The ECB currently supervises the euro zone’s 129 largest banks, based on their size in absolute terms and relative to the country where they are based. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

