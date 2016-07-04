FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some state support for euro zone banks can be justified: Angeloni
July 4, 2016 / 5:46 PM / in a year

Some state support for euro zone banks can be justified: Angeloni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - Properly regulated and controlled state support for banks in the euro zone can be justified, though such intervention needs to be used sparingly, European Central Bank supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said on Monday.

”A role for the public sector is justified on conceptual grounds,“ Angeloni told a conference. ”It is present in the other major jurisdictions with which we compare ourselves and compete, starting with the U.S.

“In fact, the existing European legislation, including the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Commission communication of 2013, provide safeguards that balance the provision of state aid and the involvement of private sector creditors, in the interest of financial stability.”

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Larry King

