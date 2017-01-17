Euro zone bank lending standards to ease, volumes to rise in Q1: ECB

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to ease credit standards in the first quarter after a modest tightening of corporate lending standards in the last three months of 2016, a European Central Bank lending survey showed on Tuesday.

In the three months to December, net demand for loans to enterprises continued to increase and banks expect lending to gain further momentum in the first quarter, the ECB said in the quarterly survey.

Net demand for housing loans and consumer credit rose in the fourth quarter and will continue to rise in the first three months of 2017 as banks expect an ongoing increase in demand for mortgages and consumer credit amid higher economic activity.

According to the survey of 139 banks, lenders tightened their credit standards for loans to companies in the forth quarter, mainly due to significant tightening in the Netherlands. This was the first net tightening since the fourth quarter of 2013 and was broadly in line with expectations. (Reporting by Andreas Framke; Editing Balazs Koranyi)