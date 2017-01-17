FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Euro zone bank lending standards to ease, volumes to rise in Q1: ECB
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 17, 2017 / 9:03 AM / 7 months ago

Euro zone bank lending standards to ease, volumes to rise in Q1: ECB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks are set to ease credit standards in the first quarter after a modest tightening of corporate lending standards in the last three months of 2016, a European Central Bank lending survey showed on Tuesday.

In the three months to December, net demand for loans to enterprises continued to increase and banks expect lending to gain further momentum in the first quarter, the ECB said in the quarterly survey.

Net demand for housing loans and consumer credit rose in the fourth quarter and will continue to rise in the first three months of 2017 as banks expect an ongoing increase in demand for mortgages and consumer credit amid higher economic activity.

According to the survey of 139 banks, lenders tightened their credit standards for loans to companies in the forth quarter, mainly due to significant tightening in the Netherlands. This was the first net tightening since the fourth quarter of 2013 and was broadly in line with expectations. (Reporting by Andreas Framke; Editing Balazs Koranyi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.