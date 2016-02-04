FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB may publish banks' capital requirements in 2019 - Knot
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2016 / 10:48 AM / 2 years ago

ECB may publish banks' capital requirements in 2019 - Knot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may publish individual capital requirements for the banks it supervises as soon as new international banking rules become fully operational in 2019, governing council member Klaas Knot said on Thursday.

The ECB decides on capital buffers for the 129 large euro zone banks on its watch. These buffers add to minimum capital requirements set by Basel III rules, due to be fully phased in 2019.

“As soon as we hit the fully phased-in, I can see no reason why not (to publish requirements),” Knot, who is also the Netherlands’ central bank governor, told a banking conference in Frankfurt. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.