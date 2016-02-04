ECB may publish banks' capital requirements in 2019 - Knot

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may publish individual capital requirements for the banks it supervises as soon as new international banking rules become fully operational in 2019, governing council member Klaas Knot said on Thursday.

The ECB decides on capital buffers for the 129 large euro zone banks on its watch. These buffers add to minimum capital requirements set by Basel III rules, due to be fully phased in 2019.

“As soon as we hit the fully phased-in, I can see no reason why not (to publish requirements),” Knot, who is also the Netherlands’ central bank governor, told a banking conference in Frankfurt. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)