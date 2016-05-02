ECB's Visco argues against risk weighting bank's home debt

ROME, May 2 (Reuters) - Restricting banks’ holdings of home-country government bonds or making them set aside capital to cover the risk from excessive holdings could do more harm than good, European Central Bank policymaker Ignazio Visco said on Monday.

The Italian central bank governor warned against attempts led by Germany and the Netherlands to make the euro zone impose such limits to break the so-called “doom loop” between weak sovereigns and weak banks, saying it could actually increase the severity of financial crises.

Sovereign bonds are currently considered ‘risk-free’, meaning banks do not have to hold any capital against them and there is no limit to how many bonds issued by a single state each bank can own.

“The imposition of risk weights or, worse, tight concentration limits could be particularly disruptive for banks’ ability to act as shock absorbers in the event of sovereign stress,” Visco told a conference of the Euro50 reflection group.

“I doubt that further changes in prudential regulation are the right instrument for addressing the sovereign-bank nexus,” he said. “My personal view is that the potential benefits of a reform are uncertain, while the potential costs could be sizeable.”

Visco’s comments were in sharp contrast to a speech on Monday by the ECB board member in charge of banking supervision, who said banks should be forced to set aside more capital against their government bonds with the charge rising in proportion to their exposure to the sovereign.

“The more government bonds held by a bank, the more capital the bank would have to hold against each of these bonds,” Sabine Lautenschlaeger said in a speech in Zurich.

“This would be an important step towards breaking the vicious circle between banks and sovereigns; and it would be a further step towards reinforcing the foundations of monetary union.”

Germany, the dominant power in the euro zone, has made such risk-reduction measures a condition for agreeing to move forward with a European bank deposit guarantee scheme, widely regarded as one of the missing links in European banking union.

Visco said that as long as the effect of limiting or risk-weighting banks’ sovereign holdings was uncertain, it would be prudent to wait for the financial system to recover fully and for recent regulatory reforms to deliver results before making further changes. (Reporting by Paul Taylor; Editing by James Dalgleish)