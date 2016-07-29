FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Generali could give up to 200 mln euros to new Atlante fund- CEO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 29, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Generali could give up to 200 mln euros to new Atlante fund- CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 29 (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali could give up to 200 million euros ($222 million) to a new bank rescue fund dubbed Atlante 2, the chief executive of Italy's top insurer said on Friday.

"Yesterday, the investment committee and the board of Generali took a decision over Atlante and gave me a mandate to take on a commitment for up to 200 million euros," CEO Philippe Donnet said in a conference call with reporters.

In an effort to shore up its struggling lenders, Italy in April sponsored the creation of the Atlante fund, which raised 4.25 billion euros from the country's leading financial institutions. Generali contributed 150 million euros.

Having spent more than half its resources to salvage two regional banks, Atlante is now seeking to raise fresh funds that sources said would be used solely to buy bad loans off lenders.

Italian banks hold 200 billion euros of loans to borrowers deemed insolvent after a three-year recession.

$1 = 0.9025 euros Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.