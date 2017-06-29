(Repeats June 28 story to additional subscribers)
BERLIN, June 28 Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble on Wednesday underscored Germany's concerns about what
he called a regulatory loophole after the EU cleared Italy to
wind up two failed banks at a hefty cost to local taxpayers.
Schaeuble told reporters that Europe should abide by rules
enacted after the 2008 collapse of U.S. financial services firm
Lehman Brothers that were meant to protect taxpayers.
Existing European Union guidelines for restructuring banks
aimed to ensure "what all political groups wanted: that
taxpayers will never again carry the risks of banks," he said.
Italy is transferring the good assets of the two Veneto
lenders to the nation's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo
, as part of a transaction that could cost the state up
to 17 billion euros ($19 billion).
The deal, approved by the European Commission, allows Rome
to solve a banking crisis on its own terms rather than under
potentially tougher European rules.
Noting that closure under national insolvency laws benefited
owners and investors, Schaeuble said: "We in Europe need to
think about this regulatory loophole."
Schaeuble's spokeswoman, Friederike von Tiesenhausen, on
Monday urged the European Commission to enforce rules requiring
state aid to be limited to a minimum in bankruptcy cases.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller and Joseph Nasr; Writing by Andrea
Shalal; editing by John Stonestreet)