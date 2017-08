BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that if a joint deposit guarantee scheme was in place in the euro zone now, countries that had problems cleaning up their banks' balance sheets would not do what was necessary for that.

The European Commission has proposed a joint deposit guarantee scheme to help the euro zone integrate further but Germany strongly opposes the idea. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin)