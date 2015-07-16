Greece eyes bunching 60 euros withdrawals over several days - minister

ATHENS, July 16 (Reuters) - The Greek government is looking into allowing people to bunch 60 euro withdrawals over several days, Deputy Finance Minister Dimitris Mardas said on Thursday, referring to the current daily withdrawal limit imposed as part of capital controls.

“If someone doesn’t want to take 60 euros on Monday and wants to take it on Tuesday, for instance, he can withdraw 120 euros, or 180 on Wednesday,” he told ERT television.

“This is a proposal we are processing and we think it’s technically possible.” (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Michele Kambas; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Angus MacSwan)