Direct ESM aid for banks needs sovereign guarantee -official
July 6, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

Direct ESM aid for banks needs sovereign guarantee -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - The risks from any direct financial assistance given by the European Stability Mechanism to banks would remain the responsibility of the country requesting it, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions, said that any direct aid would require the sovereign in question to give a “full guarantee”.

“It remains the risk of the sovereign because you have the counter guarantee by the sovereign,” he said.

The official also said that there would be a political endorsement of a rescue for Spain’s banks but no final agreement on Monday when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels.

