S&P sees euro zone banks' capital shortfall of about 95 bln euros
#Credit Markets
November 8, 2013 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

S&P sees euro zone banks' capital shortfall of about 95 bln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The euro zone banking sector’s capital shortfall may total slightly more than 1 percent of the bloc’s economic output, or about 95 billions euros ($127 billion), a senior Standard & Poor’s official said on Friday.

Banks in the 17-nation bloc will undergo an asset quality review and balance sheet assessment by the European Central Bank next year and stress tests by the European Banking Authority to determine how the value of their assets could change in an adverse scenario.

Euro zone leaders have said they stand ready to help recapitalise their banks if the exercise reveals a shortage of capital, because they are keen to finally clean up the sector and restore investor confidence.

“Our...estimate is that the overall capital shortfall in the euro area as a whole is slightly over 1 percent of GDP,” Frank Gill, S&P’s Director of European Sovereign Ratings told a bond conference in Brussels.

That would come to about 95 billion euros based on a Reuters calculation.

The results of the bank capital survey will be released in October 2014. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Martin Santa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
