MILAN Dec 21 Italian bank bailout fund Atlante
has agreed to inject almost one billion euros into two Italian
regional lenders it owns to help boost capital, the lenders said
on Wednesday.
Veneto Banca said in a statement Quaestio Capital, the
manager of the Atlante fund, had pledged to put up 628 million
euros ($655 million) by January 5 as part of a future capital
increase.
In a separate statement Banca Popolare di Vicenza said the
fund would pay 310 million euros into its coffers by the same
date, also as part of a future capital increase.
Atlante, which took over the two regional banks earlier this
year after their attempts to raise capital flopped, has called
for a tie-up of the two lenders.
The European Central Bank wants the two banks to cut their
pile of bad loans as quickly as possible as part of plans to fix
their balance sheets, sources have said.
($1 = 0.9591 euros)
