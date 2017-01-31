FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deloitte estimates Atlante fund NAV down 24 pct - Quaestio
January 31, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 7 months ago

Deloitte estimates Atlante fund NAV down 24 pct - Quaestio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Quaestio Capital, the manager of Italian bank bailout fund Atlante, said on Tuesday that after an independent audit Deloitte had calculated the fund's net asset value at 2.63 billion euros ($2.8 billion), 24 percent below initial investment value.

Quaestio said on its part it did not believe there was any reason yet to change Atlante's NAV, which it estimated stood at 3.48 billion euros at the end of last year.

Atlante took over two regional banks Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza last year after their attempts to raise capital fell through.

$1 = 0.9341 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

