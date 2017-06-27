* Italy set to rescue Monte dei Paschi, liquidate two ailing
banks
* Ball in ECB's court over reduction pace of other bad bank
loans
* Speedy reduction would require sales which burn though
capital
* Graphic on Italian banks tmsnrt.rs/2tcLdJu
By Valentina Za
MILAN, June 27 One of the first things Andrea
Ricci did when he was promoted to head the new problem loan
division at Italy's Banca Nazionale del Lavoro this year was to
launch a recruitment campaign.
The shake up in an area sometimes viewed as a backwater by
ambitious employees reflects a push by Italian banks to claw
back bad debts that make up some 15 percent of total loans --
three times the European average.
Instead of the lawyers that have traditionally dominated
loan recovery, Ricci hired as his No.2 a former senior executive
at Goldman Sachs' Realty Management Division. Italian banks have
largely held onto loans backed by property and are now seeking
to manage these assets more actively, as repossessions take
years and judicial sales curtail their value.
"We brought in some big guns ... but also several mid-level
people from loan recovery specialists. And we moved staff with a
more business-like approach from other areas of the bank to
complement customary legal and technical skills," Ricci said.
"The challenge is to make everyone sing from the same hymn
sheet."
Even after crises at Monte dei Paschi di Siena and
Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are resolved, Italy's banks
will be sitting on 300 billion euros ($335 billion) of loans
that soured during a harsh recession.
The fragility of Italian banks, compounding chronic low
growth and a huge public debt, make the country a dormant risk
to euro zone stability.
As the economy recovers, inflows of new problem loans have
slowed to pre-crisis levels. But banks are struggling to shift
impaired debts off their balance sheets, hurting their already
weak profitability.
Accounting rule changes and a European Central Bank review
next year of assets held by small cooperative lenders could fuel
fresh loan losses, warned Katia Mariotti of consultancy EY.
Gross bad loan sales in Italy totalled just 15 billion euros
in 2015-2016, according to the Bank of Italy.
SALES
Up to 70 billion euros in sales are now in the pipeline,
driven by ECB-enforced clean-ups at Monte dei Paschi, Italy's
fourth-largest bank, and the two Veneto lenders. Together the
three are set to offload 45 billion euros in bad loans, using
taxpayers' money to cover the bulk of ensuing losses.
Italy's top bank UniCredit is meanwhile preparing
to sell 18 billion euros of its bad loans, having already raised
fresh capital to cover the hit to its balance sheet.
Bank of Italy officials have publicly advised healthy
lenders against selling their problem loans, however, warning
that fire sales enrich only a handful of specialised buyers and
risk blowing a hole in banks' capital.
The ECB, which is yet to respond to bad loan reduction plans
banks submitted in the spring, may see matters differently.
"We don't know yet if our goals will be seen as
sufficiently ambitious. It'll be a moment of reckoning when we
hear back from the ECB," one source at an Italian bank said.
"If the ECB takes a hard stance it'll be hard to avoid the
significant sales that the Bank of Italy is warning against."
A person familiar with the matter said the ECB, which
directly supervises Italy's 13 largest banks, was analysing the
heaps of data banks provided and assessing how realistic each
lender's projections were.
The euro zone's central bank can take measures to ensure
compliance with its bad loan guidelines, which the Bank of Italy
is set to adapt for the smaller banks still under its
supervision.
Senior supervisor Ignazio Angeloni said in May the ECB
expected the guidelines to significantly speed up disposals.
CULTURAL SHIFT
Battling with a sluggish judicial system and patchy loan
records, Italian banks on average recover in a year a sum
equivalent to around 4 percent of their impaired loan stock.
To boost that, some banks have struck joint ventures with
collection specialists while others are bringing in fresh skills
to explore ways of recouping debts while steering clear of
Italian courts.
But insiders say a cultural shift is required as well as an
overhaul of processes that, partly because banks have not
invested in technology, still rely largely on paper documents.
"Italian banks will be given some time, even a year maybe,
but, without selling, it will be hard for them to meet their
non-performing loan reduction targets and the ECB will then be
in a position to step up pressure," said Andrea Resti, an
academic who advises the European parliament on banking
supervision.
After writing down about 174 billion euros of debt and
raising 63 billion euros via share issues since 2008, according
to consultancy Prometeia, Italian banks have roughly halved the
book value of their impaired loans. They value insolvent loans
at less than 40 percent of their nominal value.
The Bank of Italy calculates this is line with the recovery
rate of 43 percent recorded by Italian banks in 2006-2015. But
the average market price is around 20 percent of a loan's
nominal value, meaning banks can only sell at a loss.
Reuters calculations based on central bank data show that
cutting Italy's gross impaired loan ratio to match UniCredit's
2019 target of 8.4 percent would require banks to raise some 19
billion euros in capital.
"The market is thawing after years of paralysis but I
believe that, at least over the medium term, some cash calls
will be necessary if banks want to get rid of bad loans," said
Claudio Scardovi, Managing Director at AlixPartners.
($1 = 0.8955 euros)
(Additional reporting by Massimo Gaia; Editing by Catherine
Evans)