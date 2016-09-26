FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-Carige eyeing state guarantee in 900 mln euro bad loan sale-sources
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 26, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Carige eyeing state guarantee in 900 mln euro bad loan sale-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds dropped words in third paragraph)

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Banca Carige is considering using a state guarantee to sell 900 million euros ($1 billion) in bad loans, two sources close to the matter said on Monday, as Italian banks seek to tackle a major source of weakness for their balance sheets.

Carige targets selling 1.8 billion euros in bad loans by the end of 2017 under its business plan. Its chief executive said in June roughly half that amount would be sold this year.

The Genoa-based bank is working with adviser Banca IMI on the bad loan sale, the sources said, confirming a press report.

There is not yet a formal decision on tapping the guarantee which banks can buy from the Italian state for the least risky portion of their securitised bad debts -- provided the notes achieve an investment-grade credit rating.

Italy introduced earlier this year the GACS state guarantee scheme to help lenders offload loans to borrowers deemed insolvent, which have risen to 200 billion euros - nearly one fifth of overall corporate loans - after a prolonged recession.

The state guarantee lowers the risk of the securitised notes and hence the return required by investors, so that banks can achieve a better price when selling the loans.

So far, sales of soured debts in Italy have stalled as banks would need to write down further these assets to be able to sell them, but they are reluctant to book fresh losses.

Only small lender Banca Popolare di Bari has made use of the GACS scheme, but a crucial test will be a record 28 billion euro bad loan securitisation Italy's third-largest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is working on.

Carige posted a 206 million euro loss for the first six months after writing down risky loans for 345 million euros following an inspection by European Central Bank supervisors. ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.