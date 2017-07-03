MILAN, July 3 Italian regional lender Banca
Carige has approved a capital increase of 500 million
euros ($568.25 million) and asset sales of 200 million euros, a
source close to the matter said on Monday.
Carige, the country's ninth-biggest bank, approved the
measures at a meeting on Monday, the source said.
Carige has been told by the European Central Bank it needs
to raise capital and shed bad loans but restructuring has been
delayed by a governance spat.
($1 = 0.8799 euros)
