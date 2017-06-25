BRUSSELS, June 25 The European Commission said on Sunday it had approved an Italian plan to wind down two ailing Veneto-based regional lenders, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, with the help of taxpayer money.

The plan involves the sale of some of the two banks' businesses to Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's top retail bank, for a token price. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)