Loeb's Third Point hedge fund targeting Nestle for strategic changes- Bloomberg
June 25 Nestle SA, is being targeted by activist investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point LLC, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
BRUSSELS, June 25 The European Commission said on Sunday it had approved an Italian plan to wind down two ailing Veneto-based regional lenders, Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, with the help of taxpayer money.
The plan involves the sale of some of the two banks' businesses to Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's top retail bank, for a token price. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
PARIS, June 25 Carmila, the property unit of Europe's largest retailer Carrefour, announced on Sunday a capital increase of 557 million euros ($623.5 million) to fund its future expansion.