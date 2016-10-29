FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Italy's Creval bank becomes joint stock company
October 29, 2016 / 4:11 PM / 10 months ago

Italy's Creval bank becomes joint stock company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The shareholders of Credito Valtellinese (Creval) have approved the transformation of the regional cooperative bank into a joint stock company, Creval said on Saturday.

A reform by the government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has set an end-year deadline for small, so called "popolare" banks to become joint stock companies, and Creval is one of the first to complete the transformation.

Renzi wants to encourage mergers and increase profitability in Italy's fragmented banking sector, which is burdened by some 200 billion euros ($219.62 billion) of bad loans.

$1 = 0.9107 euros Reporting By Gavin Jones

