ROME, June 28 Widespread concerns that the way
two regional Italian banks were liquidated could set a precedent
to sidestep European Union rules on banking crises should be
taken seriously, a member of the European Central Bank's
supervisory board said on Wednesday.
The Rome government on Sunday wound down Banca Popolare di
Vicenza and Veneto Banca using national legislation and
taxpayers' money, sparking criticism among officials in several
European countries.
Ignazio Angeloni told an Italian parliamentary panel the
operation respected European rules, but the criticism and
concerns about its repercussions should still be considered.
"The worry about the possibility that the national
liquidation, applied for the first time to significant banks
supervised by the ECB, may create a precedent to sidestep the
rules in the future ... must be taken seriously," he said.
Angeloni urged the European Commission to hold a "systematic
reflection" on the way the crisis of the Veneto banks had been
handled and said the European banking union was "incomplete and
therefore fragile."
