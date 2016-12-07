FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Italy set to ask ESM 15 billion euros for banking sector - report
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
December 7, 2016 / 7:18 AM / 9 months ago

Italy set to ask ESM 15 billion euros for banking sector - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italy is set to ask the European Stability Mechanism a loan of 15 billion euros, Italian daily La Stampa reported on Wednesday, quoting two sources from the Treasury.

The request would be not only for ailing Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena but also for other struggling banks in the country.

The scheme that would be applied would be similar to that used in Spain in 2012 to avert the meltdown of the banking sector, the report added.

In exchange for the funds, Italy would have to commit to tighten its budget and a government decree to make use of the fund would have to be approved by the end of the year, by the country's new government, it said. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
