BERLIN, June 26 It is better to wind down
unprofitable banks than keep them afloat artificially and state
aid should be used as little as possible in bankruptcy cases,
Germany said on Monday after Italy started winding down two
failed regional banks.
A spokeswoman for the German finance ministry declined to
comment on individual cases but set out the general view from
Berlin.
"If banks are unprofitable, it is better to let them exit
the market than keep them artificially alive with precautionary
recapitalisation. The use of state aid should be avoided as much
as possible in bankruptcy cases," she said.
It was up to the European Commission, which approved the
Italian deal, to keep state aid to a minimum, she said, adding
compensation for small private investors could, in exceptional
cases, be compatible with European rules.
