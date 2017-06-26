(releads, adds quotes and background)
BERLIN, June 26 Germany made clear on Monday it
did not approve of the Italian government's decision to begin
winding down two failed banks and urged the European Commission,
which approved the deal, to enforce rules requiring state aid to
be limited to a minimum.
Italy started winding down two failed regional banks on
Sunday in a deal that could cost the state up to 17 billion
euros ($19 billion) and will leave the lenders' good assets in
the hands of the nation's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo.
"If banks are unprofitable, it is better to let them exit
the market than keep them artificially alive with precautionary
recapitalisation," Finance Ministry spokeswoman Friederike von
Tiesenhausen said, stressing that she could not comment on
individual cases.
"The use of state aid should be avoided as much as possible
in bankruptcy cases," she said, adding:
"In insolvency proceedings too, the use of state aid should
be avoided as much as possible. It is the task of the European
Commission to ensure that state aid is limited to a minimum and
to prevent the circumvention of winding down rules through
national insolvency programmes."
Italy will pay 5.2 billion euros to Intesa, and give it
guarantees of up 12 billion euros, so that it will take over the
remains of Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, which collapsed
after years of mismanagement and poor lending.
The deal allows Italy to solve a banking crisis on its own
terms, ensuring the two Veneto lenders are not wound down under
potentially tougher European rules. The cost for taxpayers,
however, is hefty.
Germany wants people who put their savings into bank bonds
to suffer losses as a condition for state support. Italy and
other euro zone members prefer to shield institutional investors
and ordinary citizens.
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel; Writing by
Joseph Nasr Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)