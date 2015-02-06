FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Italy warns high bank capital requirements can hit growth
February 6, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Italy warns high bank capital requirements can hit growth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROME, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s central bank warned on Friday that excessively tough capital requirements for banks in the euro zone could worsen credit conditions and choke the prospects of economic recovery.

Bank of Italy Deputy Governor Fabio Panetta said forcing banks to improve their capital positions to meet European Central Bank requirements could partly counteract the growth boosting effects of the ECB’s bond-buying programme.

“Most recent macroprudential actions at national level have further tightened capital requirements, in response to national problems,” Panetta said in a speech in Rome. “Coupled with the ongoing micro-level tightening, these measures could ultimately aggravate the risks of persistently low nominal growth.”

Panetta said at a time of weak credit and growth, macroprudential policy - the rules and regulations governing the banking system - needs to “lean decisively against the wind” to help the economy. “But in practice it is not doing so,” he said. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)

