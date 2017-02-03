MILAN Feb 3 Intesa Sanpaolo's said on Friday it confirmed a commitment to pay 10 billion euros of dividends over the 2014-2017 period, implying a lower dividend for 2017 than previously expected.

Intesa has already paid 3.6 billion euros of dividends on its 2014 and 2015 accounts and on Friday said it would pay 3 billion euros on 2016 results.

That leaves 3.4 billion euros for dividends to be paid on 2017 results - lower than the 4 billion euros indicated by the bank's Chief Executive Carlo Messina as recently as November.

($1 = 0.9313 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Silvia Aloisi)