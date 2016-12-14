FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
EU's Juncker says problems at Italian banks not unsolvable
December 14, 2016 / 6:54 PM / 8 months ago

EU's Juncker says problems at Italian banks not unsolvable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday in an interview with German television ZDF that he did not expect problems in the Italian banking sector would lead to a fresh euro zone crisis.

"I don't think that one should expect that the problems of the Italian banks should be viewed as unsolvable problems," Juncker said, adding that the European Commission would do everything to help and support the Italian authorities.

"I don't think that something could arise from Italy that would look similar to a new euro crisis," he added.

Troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena confirmed on Tuesday that the European Central Bank had rejected its request for more time to raise capital, a move that puts pressure on the Italian government to inject money into the bank . (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,)

