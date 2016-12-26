FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
ECB tells Monte dei Paschi to raise 8.8 bln euros - sources
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
December 26, 2016 / 7:47 PM / 8 months ago

ECB tells Monte dei Paschi to raise 8.8 bln euros - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has told Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena it needs to plug a capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros ($9.2 billion) higher than a previous 5 billion euro gap estimated by the bank, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Last Friday the Italian government approved a decree to bail out Monte dei Paschi after Italy's No. 3 lender failed to win investor backing for a desperately needed 5 billion euro capital increase. ($1 = 0.9566 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

