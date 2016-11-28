FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy market watchdog approves Monte dei Paschi's swap
November 28, 2016 / 8:25 AM / 9 months ago

Italy market watchdog approves Monte dei Paschi's swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena said Italian market regulator Consob had approved its debt-to-equity conversion offer which would be launched at 1300 GMT on Monday and run until 1500 GMT on Friday, barring an extension.

The bond swap is a key plank of a challenging 5 billion euro ($5.3 billion) capital raising plan aimed at keeping Italy's third-largest bank in business after it emerged as Europe's most vulnerable lender in July industry stress tests.

$1 = 0.9383 euros Reporting by Valentina Za

