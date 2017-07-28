FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Italy passes Monte dei Paschi state rescue into law
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
North Korea fires missile into sea off east coast
NORTH KOREA
North Korea fires missile into sea off east coast
McCain, once belittled by Trump, hands him big defeat
Politics
McCain, once belittled by Trump, hands him big defeat
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
U.S.
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 28, 2017 / 5:38 PM / an hour ago

Italy passes Monte dei Paschi state rescue into law

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man walks on a logo of the Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena bank in Rome, Italy, September 24, 2013.Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy published a decree on Friday authorising a state recapitalization of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, formally bringing the rescue of the country's fourth-biggest bank into effect.

The rescue will include a new share issue for 4.5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) as part of a debt-to-equity swap, and the state will plough in a further 3.85 billion euros, the text published on the official legislative website showed.

The Treasury will pay 6.49 euros for each Monte dei Paschi share while subordinated bondholders, whose debt is being converted into equity as part of the bailout, will receive shares in the Tuscan bank at 8.65 euros each, the text showed.

(This version of the story corrects second paragraph to show that overall recapitalisation is worth 8.3 billion euros)

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Valentina Za

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.